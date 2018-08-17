WATCH: Man meets rescue squads who helped save his life after ‘complete heart failure’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The FOX 8 I-Team has found a local dispatcher, a wife, and paramedics and firefighters all teamed up to save the life of a local man at the brink of death.

Joshua Marshall, father of two, suddenly suffered what the fire chief calls “complete heart failure," but Marshall is living to talk about it. And on Friday, only FOX 8 was there for a reunion of the patient, his family, and rescue squads.

In the wee hours of a recent morning in University Heights, Marshall’s wife called 911 when she said it appeared he was having a heart attack. As the dispatcher started sending help, Cathy Marshall then said her husband had fallen unconscious on the floor.

Dispatcher Lisa Sottosanti then coached the patient’s wife through CPR while waiting for rescuers.

Cathy Marshall said, "In my head, I'm thinking, I took a class when I was 12 to babysit, and I hadn't done it since." But she did it then, and it made a difference.

Shortly after help got there with equipment, Joshua started to show a more consistent heartbeat again and show signs of life. Paramedics say the CPR before they got there may have been the difference between life and death.

Fire Chief Bob Perko said, "They were able to have him talking in the ambulance before they got to the hospital."

An incredible story of survival, but it doesn’t end there. Joshua will find himself back at University Hospitals for triple-bypass surgery soon. Yet he expects to come out of that better than before, making the most of his second chance at life.

On Friday, for the reunion, Joshua Marshall and his wife thanked everyone involved. The official line from the dispatcher and rescuers was they were just doing their job. But clearly, it took a special kind of teamwork to save the life of a man so close to death.

Joshua Marshall said, "Without it, my children don't have a father. My wife doesn't have a husband."

The fire chief and University Heights leaders have already handed out commendations for a job well done. A job very well done.

You can read the commendation letter, here.