Watch: I-Team obtains video of moment Lorain police cruiser is stolen

LORAIN, Ohio-- Video obtained by the FOX 8 I-Team shows the moment a suspect steals a Lorain police cruiser before leading officers on a chase.

The suspect stole the cruiser during a prisoner transfer on Friday, Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth said.

A man happened to have his phone out and recorded the cruiser pulling out of a parking lot. Soon, another cruiser, with lights flashing, chases after it.

"He's stealing the car. This mother f***** just stole a cop car!" the witness said on the video.

The suspect drove the cruiser through Birmingham and Milan. He crashed at the Thunderbird Golf Course on OH-13 after Huron police used spike strips.

He was taken to a hospital for injuries. No one else was hurt.

Sheriff Sigsworth called it a dangerous situation, but said, thankfully, the suspect was not able to get to the firearms in the cruiser.