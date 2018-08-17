More victims possible in sexual battery case against Warrensville Heights band director

CLEVELAND– The Warrensville Heights High School band director accused of sexual battery appeared in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Friday morning.

Duane Keeton, 32, is charged with sexual battery and attempted sexual battery. He also faces an importuning charge involving a student.

His attorney argued for a lower bond, but it was set at $500,000.

Prosecutors indicated there could be more victims as the investigation continues.

Court records said the band director is accused of paying a student in 2016 to perform sex acts. The victim was 17 years old and a member of the band.

Records also state Keeton attempted to engage in sexual conduct with a student on Aug. 9. According to the charge, a student asked the band director if he knew of any jobs because he wants to earn some money. Keeton attempted to have the student earn money by performing sexual favors, the court documents said.

The Warrensville Heights City Schools human resources director contacted police about Keeton on May 4. According to the police report, she told investigators a student’s father complained about Keeton coming to their home.

Warrensville Heights police said they tried to follow up, but the student and his parents would not cooperate with the investigation.

The district placed Keeton on leave last week. He was hired to teach social studies at the high school in 2012.

