× Twinsburg police look for dog following attack at park

TWINSBURG, Ohio– The Twinsburg Police Department is looking for the dog that attacked a woman at a park.

It happened at the Twinsburg Dog Park on Liberty Road at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said the dog, described as a pit bull, injured the victim and her dog.

The suspect dog was named Daisy. She was about 2 years old and 40 to 60 pounds.

Anyone with information about the owner of the dog should call Officer Caporuscio at 330-425-1234.