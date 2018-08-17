Superintendent reinforces safe driving after rollover accident ends student’s high school football career

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWICH, Ohio -- Just one week before the start of the high school football season, a promising senior at a local school, is being treated for severe injuries he suffered in a rollover car accident. Now, a close knit community in Richland County is coming together to support the young athlete and his family.

The Ohio State Highway patrol says 17-year-old Gavin Lowe, a Crestview High School student and a 14-year-old passenger were driving after football practice at the school on Wednesday night when Lowe lost control, went off the side of the road into a ditch, hit a telephone pole and rolled over in this soybean field.

Investigators say the passenger was wearing his seat belt, and suffered relatively minor injuries.

However, Lowe was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected from the car, causing him to suffer severe injuries.

Lowe, a senior wide receiver on the Crestview cougar football team, is now being treated at a hospital in Columbus for a broken back, broken pelvis, broken ribs and a fractured eye socket.

The superintendent of Crestview schools says the accident illustrates why the district preaches to its young drivers about being cautious in the farmland area surrounding the high school.

Lowe's coach rushed to the hospital to be at his side, and says the 17-year-old was devastated to learn that the long road to recovery he now faces has ended his athletic career at Crestview.

The highway patrol says the teen is being cited for operating a vehicle without reasonable control, but his family, friends, teachers and classmates are just relieved that Lowe and his passenger survived the crash.