Show Info: August 17, 2018

D-Day Conneaut

David is live in Conneaut at the largest D-Day reenactment in the country.

www.ddayohio.us

Back to School Health Q&A

Dr. Marc is here to answer your questions about sending the kids back to school and keeping them healthy.

https://my.clevelandclinic.org/

Rocktopia

Direct from its smash-hit run on Broadway, the international music sensation is making three stops in Northeast Ohio this fall.

Prep Kitchen CLE

Did you know there’s a place in Cleveland where you can rent kitchen space by the hour?

www.prepkitchencle.com

Cooking with Ohio Peaches

It’s peach season in Ohio! West Orchards shows us some fun ways to cook with delicious Ohio peaches.

www.westorchardsfarmmarket.com

Perfume Weekend

Dillard’s in Beachwood is hosting a Jo Malone fragrance event this Saturday.

www.dillards.com

Heart Healthy Cooking

Dr. Marc and Dr. Bradley share a heart healthy recipe for black bean salad.

Scientific Ice Cream

There’s still plenty of summer left to cool down with some ice cream. Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream adds science to their sweet treats.

www.subzeroicecream.com