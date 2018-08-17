Show Info: August 17, 2018
D-Day Conneaut
David is live in Conneaut at the largest D-Day reenactment in the country.
www.ddayohio.us
Back to School Health Q&A
Dr. Marc is here to answer your questions about sending the kids back to school and keeping them healthy.
https://my.clevelandclinic.org/
Rocktopia
Direct from its smash-hit run on Broadway, the international music sensation is making three stops in Northeast Ohio this fall.
Prep Kitchen CLE
Did you know there’s a place in Cleveland where you can rent kitchen space by the hour?
www.prepkitchencle.com
Cooking with Ohio Peaches
It’s peach season in Ohio! West Orchards shows us some fun ways to cook with delicious Ohio peaches.
www.westorchardsfarmmarket.com
Perfume Weekend
Dillard’s in Beachwood is hosting a Jo Malone fragrance event this Saturday.
www.dillards.com
Heart Healthy Cooking
Dr. Marc and Dr. Bradley share a heart healthy recipe for black bean salad.
Scientific Ice Cream
There’s still plenty of summer left to cool down with some ice cream. Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream adds science to their sweet treats.
www.subzeroicecream.com