Rocktopia Coming to Northeast Ohio

Rocktopia

Direct from its smash-hit run on Broadway, the international music sensation is making three stops in Northeast Ohio this fall.

Akron Civic Theatre

Thursday, Oct. 25- 7:30pm

Tickets will be available at Akron Civic box office and www.livenation.com

For groups of 10 or more call 330-253-2488

Youngstown Powers Memorial Auditorium

Friday, October 26- 8pm

Tickets available at www.youngstownsymphony.com

For ticket information and groups of 10 or more call (330) 744-0264

KeyBank State Theatre at Playhouse Square

Saturday, October 27-8pm

Tickets available at http://www.playhousesquare.org

Playhouse Square Ticket Office is located at 1519 Euclid Ave.

For groups of 10 or more call 216-640-8600