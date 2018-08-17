Rocktopia Coming to Northeast Ohio

Rocktopia
Direct from its smash-hit run on Broadway, the international music sensation is making three stops in Northeast Ohio this fall.
Akron Civic Theatre
Thursday, Oct. 25- 7:30pm
Tickets will be available at Akron Civic box office and www.livenation.com
For groups of 10 or more call 330-253-2488
Youngstown Powers Memorial Auditorium
Friday, October 26- 8pm
Tickets available at www.youngstownsymphony.com
For ticket information and groups of 10 or more call (330) 744-0264
KeyBank State Theatre at Playhouse Square
Saturday, October 27-8pm
Tickets available at http://www.playhousesquare.org
Playhouse Square Ticket Office is located at 1519 Euclid Ave.
For groups of 10 or more call 216-640-8600