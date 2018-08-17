Report: Bodies of two young girls murdered in Colorado found in oil and gas tanks

FREDERICK, Colorado — The bodies of two young girls who were murdered in Frederick, Colorado were found inside oil and gas tanks where their father worked, a television station in Denver reported.

According to KMGH, sources said the bodies of were placed in the tanks in order to hide them and conceal the smell.

Christopher Watts, 33, is accused of murdering his pregnant wife and two daughters.

The body of Watts’ wife, Shanann, was found on property owned by Anadarko Petroleum where Watts worked.

The bodies of his daughters, KMGH reported, were found nearby in gas tanks. Sources said the tanks “were mostly full.”

Law enforcement sources said Watts confessed to killing his wife and daughters. Investigators believe the murders happened inside the family’s Frederick home. The causes of death have not yet been determined.

Christopher Watts went on local television Tuesday to plead for the return of his wife and daughter. He was arrested late Wednesday night.

There is a candlelight vigil in front of the family’s home scheduled for Friday night.

