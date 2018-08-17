Man steals Lorain cruiser and leads officers on chase, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LORAIN, Ohio-- A man stole a Lorain police cruiser and led officers on a high-speed chase Friday afternoon.

It happened during a prisoner transfer between Lorain police and the Lorain Sheriff's Office, according to Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth.

The suspect got into the cruiser and took off. The pursuit went west on OH-113 through Birmingham and Milan, north on US-250 towards Sandusky and then north on OH-13 towards Huron.

Huron police set up spike strips and got one of the cruiser's tires, Sigsworth said. The car went into the Thunderbird Golf Course and hit an embankment before ending up in a ditch.

The suspect was taken to a hospital. No one else was injured.

"Extremely dangerous situation. He was driving very, very recklessly and of course, the cruiser had firearms in it," Sigsworth said. "Fortunately, the weapons were apparently secured, as they normally would be. He was unable to access those firearms."