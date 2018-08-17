Picture shows Ohio couple passed out following reported heroin overdose

CANTON, Ohio — Pictures posted to Facebook show a couple passed out in a parking lot following a reported heroin overdose.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a call of two people laying in a parking lot on Whipple Avenue last Friday.

When deputies arrived, they found Cody Powell, 29, and Michelle Hall, 29, passed out next to their vehicle.

A witness was holding a 1-year-old that she said she removed from the vehicle because the baby appeared to be sweating.

Eric Asher posted pictures of the couple and the baby to his Facebook page. The pictures were shared thousands of times.

Asher said he posted the pictures to raise awareness of the heroin epidemic and to help raise money to fight addiction.

According to a report from the sheriff’s office, Narcan was administered to both suspects and they were transported to Mercy Medical Center.

Hall denied taking “any illegal drugs,” the sheriff’s office said. But Powell admitted to buying heroin and told the deputies that both he and Hall injected it while in the parking lot.

Powell and Hall were both charged with endangering children.

The baby is in temporary custody of Mahoning County Child Protective Services where the couple already have an open case.