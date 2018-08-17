× Ohio State releasing report on Urban Meyer investigation next week

COLUMBUS — The independent group directing the Urban Meyer investigation released a statement saying the investigation will be completed Sunday, as scheduled.

The group is investigating claims that Meyer knew about 2015 allegations of abuse against former Buckeyes assistant Zach Smith.

According to the Ohio State University, investigators will prepare a report for the independent group that will be delivered next week.

They say the group will then share the report in an executive session with the Board of Trustees.

The university says that following deliberations with the board “and appropriate time for consideration” President Michael Drake will announce his decision.

According to OSU, public notice of the meeting will be released at least 24 hours in advance, as required by law.

Editor’s Note: This script has been updated to reflect that no time frame has been set for the release of President Drake’s decision.

