New report claims Zach Smith had sex with staffer at OSU, took lewd photos

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new report by the Stadium’s Brett McMurphy details disturbing new claims about former Ohio State assistant coach Zach Smith.

McMurphy reports Smith had sex with an OSU staffer in 2015 and photographed himself in the coaches’ offices during the act. That employee reportedly no longer works with the football program.

According to the Stadium report, Smith also took photos of his private parts during Ohio State’s visit to the White House in 2015.

McMurphy reports he obtained documents and receipts that show Smith ordered more than $2,000 worth of sex toys, apparel, and photography equipment to be delivered to him at Ohio State’s Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

When McMurphy reached out to Smith’s attorney for comment on this latest report, the attorney accused McMurphy of “receiving stolen property.”

Smith was fired from Ohio State in July after his wife was granted a domestic protection.

Ohio State coach Urban Meyer was placed on paid administrative leave and is being investigated by an independent group to determine whether or not he knew about the allegations of abuse against Smith in 2015.

