Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- FOX 8 and Amanda Berry continue to work together to help reunite missing loved ones with their families.

Monica Lockhart, 48, was last seen July 27 on East 100th Street in Cleveland.

She is known to frequent East Cleveland around the Rapid station.

Monica is 5'8" tall and suffers from schizophrenia.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. White with the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-3085.

**More missing cases here**

ica **More missing cases here**