Man threw hot coffee at children on RTA train, police say

CLEVELAND– A Cleveland man is facing several charges after police say he threw hot coffee at two children on an RTA train.

The incident happened on Aug. 3 on the Greater Cleveland RTA’s red line.

A transit officer boarded the train at Tower City for a fare check and saw a man throw something at the operator.

The suspect, 58-year-old Steavie Wilson, was placed in handcuffs and struggled with police. According to the police report, he yelled profanities and threatened the officers.

While investigating, the officers found Wilson was harassing a woman and her four children, who boarded at the East 55th Street station. The report said Wilson screamed at the kids and threw hot coffee at them, injuring two.

Wilson was charged with felonious assault, assault, criminal trespass, fare evasion and disorderly conduct.