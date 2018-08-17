Line of hundreds in front of Lorain Income Tax Department for hearing at same time

LORAIN, Ohio– A lengthy line grew outside the Lorain Income Tax Department after more than 10,000 taxpayers were told to show up for a hearing at the same time.

Hundreds of people have been in line since 9 a.m. Friday. They received subpoenas directing them to come to a hearing over their 2017 tax returns or face charges.

Lorain’s treasurer said this is the second notice sent regarding problems with tax filings and these people waiting until the last minute. She said the notice indicated they could have been dismissed from the hearing by filing paperwork sooner.