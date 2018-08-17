× Indians’ Trevor Bauer out four to six weeks

CLEVELAND– Starting pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the next four to six weeks, Indians manager Terry Francona told reporters on Friday.

There are six weeks left in the regular season.

Bauer, who gave up just two hits, came out of Saturday’s game against the Chicago White Sox in the seventh inning. That’s when Chicago’s Jose Abreu hit a line drive that struck Bauer in the leg.

He suffered a right fibula stress fracture, the club said. Bauer believes he’ll return earlier than the team’s timetable.

But the pitcher isn’t staying idle during his recovery. On Friday, Bauer, in a walking boot, was on the field and throwing from his knees to a trainer about 170 feet away.

Bauer is having a career season, logging 200 strikeouts earlier this month. He’s also been mentioned as a dark horse in the American League Cy Young conversation.

