Indians and Browns play at home: What to know before you head downtown

CLEVELAND– The Indians and Browns both play at home Friday evening, meaning fans should leave early and expect traffic delays.

Indians vs. Orioles at 7:10 p.m.

The Greater Cleveland RTA said the RTA Walkway from Tower City to the ballpark opens three hours before game time. Rail service runs until at least midnight or an hour after the game ends.

The first 10,000 fans will receive an Indians yard flag. It’s also dollar dog night with a pregame party in the District. Post game fireworks will celebrate the career of newly-inducted Hall-of-Famer Jim Thome.

Browns vs. Bills at 7:30 p.m.

NFL venues are no longer accepting printed PDF tickets. The Cleveland Browns encourage all fans, even season ticket holders with paper copies, to download the Browns mobile app and transfer their tickets to their phones mobile wallet. More information on mobile ticketing here

RTA said the Waterfront Line to FirstEnergy Stadium will until at least midnight for the Browns game.

The eastern part of the Cleveland Municipal Parking Lot will open at 10 a.m. for game-day vehicles, while the western portion will open at 5 p.m. Cars are not permitted to line up along the Shoreway. The fee for the muni lot is $25 for each occupied space. More on the muni lot here