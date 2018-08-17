‘I thought she would be fine’: Teen who pushed friend off bridge speaks out

WASHINGTON — The teenager who pushed her friend off a bridge in Washington said Friday that she “didn’t think about the consequences” as it happened.

Taylor Smith, 18, appeared on “Good Morning America” Friday to talk about what happened.

A now-viral cell phone video shows Jordan Holgerson, 16, being pushed off the edge of a bridge at Moulton Falls Regional Park. She fell 50 feet and belly-flopped on the water below. Holgerson suffered five broken ribs, a bruised esophagus and an injured trachea.

Smith said on GMA that she didn’t consider the repercussions before pushing her friend.

“She wanted to jump and she was scared and she had asked me to give her a push, and I didn’t think about the consequences,” she said. “I thought she would be fine.”

Smith said she’s apologized to Holgerson several times since the incident and tried to visit her in the hospital. She said Holgerson will not answer her.

“I love that girl,” Smith said. “I never intended to hurt her ever, nor would I intend to hurt anyone. I’m really sorry it turned out that way. I just pray that she heals and gets better.”

Holgerson, now home from the hospital, told TODAY that at first she didn’t want 18-year-old Taylor Smith punished, but she has thought about it more and changed her mind.

“I kind of got mad because the rest of my summer’s gone and I’m probably going to be recovering for the rest of the school year,” she said, adding that Smith’s apology to her wasn’t enough.

Prosecutors are expected to announce Friday whether Smith will face any charges.

“I accept whatever the prosecutors think is best for me, considering I caused not only bodily harm but emotional trauma as well,” she said. “But I just hope for the best.”

Continuing coverage.