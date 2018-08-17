Heart Healthy Easy Recipe

Dr. Bradley's Easy Black Bean Salad
2 (15 oz) cans black beans rinsed and drained thoroughly
2 limes squeezed of their juice
1/2 bunch of cilantro finely chopped
12-15 fresh basil leaves finely chopped
1 and 1/2 cup of frozen corn or 2 ears of boiled corn, cut off of cobs
1/2 jalapeno finely chopped ( if you like spicy, keep the seeds in)
1 ½--2 Tsp cumin (or more to taste)
Few shakes of crushed red pepper flakes
2 Tbs olive oil
1/4 cup red onion chopped finely
1 red pepper chopped coarsely (remove seeds)
1 orange pepper chopped coarsely
2 cups of cherry tomatoes sliced in half
Salt and pepper to taste.
Just mix together and enjoy.
Refrigerator left overs for 1-2 days.