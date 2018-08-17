Heart Healthy Easy Recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dr. Bradley's Easy Black Bean Salad

2 (15 oz) cans black beans rinsed and drained thoroughly

2 limes squeezed of their juice

1/2 bunch of cilantro finely chopped

12-15 fresh basil leaves finely chopped

1 and 1/2 cup of frozen corn or 2 ears of boiled corn, cut off of cobs

1/2 jalapeno finely chopped ( if you like spicy, keep the seeds in)

1 ½--2 Tsp cumin (or more to taste)

Few shakes of crushed red pepper flakes

2 Tbs olive oil

1/4 cup red onion chopped finely

1 red pepper chopped coarsely (remove seeds)

1 orange pepper chopped coarsely

2 cups of cherry tomatoes sliced in half

Salt and pepper to taste.

Just mix together and enjoy.

Refrigerator left overs for 1-2 days.