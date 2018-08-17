‘Harvey Heroes’: Mural honoring Hurricane Harvey rescuers unveiled

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- As the one year anniversary of Hurricane Harvey approaches, a mural remembering the first responders and civilian rescuers who "jumped into action" during the tragedy was unveiled in Houston Thursday.

The 2,000 square foot mural titled "Harvey Heroes" was painted by local Houston artist Larry Crawford, according to KIAH.

The mural reportedly depicts a flooded Houston with crews in boats and helicopters rescuing people. It also includes the message "Thank you Houston heroes" in the left-hand corner.

The mural is located at Harwin Park in Houston's Westchase District.

More on Hurricane Harvey.