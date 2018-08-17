Easy Ohio Peach Recipes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Peach Season in Ohio

Ame West from West Orchards in Perry, Ohio stops by to share some easy and delicious recipes using fresh Ohio peaches.

www.westorchardsfarmmarket.com

Bacon Wrapped Peaches with Basil and Balsamic

4 peaches, cut into 8 sections

16 pieces of bacon, cut in half widthwise

2 tbsp. finely chopped basil

Balsamic glaze, for drizzling

Preheat grill on medium heat

Wrap each peach section tightly with a piece of bacon and place on the grill. Turn heat to low.

Grill until bacon is browned & crisp on each side, watching carefully for flare ups.

Remove from the grill to a serving platter. Sprinkle with basil and drizzle with balsamic glaze. Serve immediately.

Custard Peach Pie

One single pie crust pastry

5 medium sized peaches (about 1 1/2 lbs.)

6 oz. plain Greek yogurt

2 tbsp. sour cream

3 large egg yolks

3/4 c. sugar

1/4 c. flour

1 tsp. almond extract

1/2 tsp. ground nutmeg

Streusel topping: 1/4 c. butter

1/3 c. flour

1/8 c. sugar

Roll pie crust out to just a bit larger than a 9 inch pie plate and place on top.

Trim the edges.

Crimp edges as desired.

Peel and slice peaches into 1/2 inch slices and place over the bottom of the pie crust until all peaches are used.

With a whisk or fork, beat together Greek yogurt, egg yolks, flour, sugar, almond extract and nutmeg until blended and pour over peaches.

Bake pie for 30 minutes at 425 degrees or until filling begins to set.

Meanwhile, make streusel topping by cutting butter into the flour and continue with your hands until the mixture looks like crumbs; mix in sugar.

Remove pie from the oven and evenly sprinkle streusel topping over center of pie. (a pie crust shield will help prevent pie crust from burning)

Bake pie 15 more minutes or until a knife inserted into the center comes out clean.

Cool pie for one hour, serve warm.