Cleveland Browns take on Buffalo Bills: Game Updates

UPDATE: Running back Carlos Hyde scored the first touchdown of the game from 4 yards out. The Browns lead the Bills 7-0.

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns face off against the Buffalo Bills Friday night at 7:30 at FirstEnergy Stadium in their second preseason game.

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor will face many of his former Bill teammates, while first round pick Baker Mayfield will square off against another first round pick, Josh Allen.

Last week, Taylor only played 8 plays, however that is expected to change Friday night.

Offensive Coordinator Todd Haley says Taylor’s “understanding of the plays and concepts that they’re running” is coming together. Haley explains that when players come from different backgrounds, fully understanding all of the Browns’ procedures takes time.

Mayfield is expected to see about two quarters of action for the Browns Friday night.

Quarterback Drew Stanton is expected to play in the fourth quarter.

Both Taylor and Mayfield reportedly say this game is just another chance to get better as a team.

Meanwhile, free agent wide receiver, Dez Bryant and his agent met with the Browns Thursday before the receiver left town late Friday morning. The word is that there is interest, and that it has not progressed to the point where Bryant has agreed to a deal, but that is a possibility.

More stories on the Cleveland Browns here.