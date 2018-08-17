× Cleveland Browns fall to Buffalo Bills in preseason home opener

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns suffered their first loss of the last two preseasons Friday night, 19-17, to the visiting Buffalo Bills.

Cleveland drove 77 yards to get on the board first. Carlos Hyde, who ran for 64 yards on 9 carries on the night, went the final four yards for a 7-0 Cleveland lead.

Bills rookie QB Josh Allen took his team to a late second quarter touchdown, a 2-yard TD pass to Rod Streater and Buffalo had a 10-7 halftime lead.

Browns rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield engineered a drive for a field goal and for a touchdown in his roughly 2 quarters of action.

One highlight was a 26-yard pass to Devin Cajuste. One of Cleveland’s own, Ross Martin, booted a 30-yard field goal to pull the Browns within 3 points, 13-10.

Mayfield and the second team offense took a 17-13 lead as Nick Chubb ran 17 yards to the one, and after a TD pass was reversed, Chubb did the honors on a one-yard plunge and the Browns led early in the fourth.

But not for long. Nathan Peterman threw a 34-yard TD pass to Nick Oleary. The point after was wide and Buffalo settled for a 19-17 lead and that stood up as the final.

Browns are now 1-1 on the preseason. Philadelphia comes to town next Thursday night.

**Read more on the Browns, here**

41.499320 -81.694361