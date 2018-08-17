Baby dies after being left in hot car in Florida driveway

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Authorities say a baby has died after being left in a hot car in Florida.

Hernando County Sheriff’s officials say the father found his 9-month-old son in the car in the driveway Friday morning. The father performed CPR on his son until rescuers arrived. The boy was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Authorities say the baby had been in the care of his mother since Thursday night. Investigators are still interviewing her.

It’s unclear how long the baby had been in the car. No others details were released.