8 people indicted on drug trafficking after largest meth bust in Ohio history

OHIO — Eight people were indicted in federal court for a meth and cocaine trafficking bust that authorities believe to be the largest seizure of meth in Ohio history.

According to officials, the conspirators traveled from Ohio to Mexico to set up a drug supply chain.

U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman said, “Member of this group traveled from Ohio to Mexico to set up a drug supply chain and then actively plotted a murder when they believed someone robbed from them. This case demonstrates that the threat posed by Mexican criminal organizations to our region is very real.”

Authorities say 48-year-old Deon Johnson, of Cleveland, organized and orchestrated a plan to distribute meth throughout Ohio while incarcerated. His alleged co-conspirators 44-year-old Michelle Dailey, of Cleveland, and 36-year-old Tyrone Rogers, of Maple Heights, reportedly traveled to Mexico to create a drug trafficking supply chain.

According to the indictment, the drug trafficking supply chain was organized by Johnson and Mexican resident Jesus Cota-Media, age 26.

Johnson, Rogers, and 28-year-old Joseph Terlizzi, of Bedford Heights, arranged to use a warehouse on Old Eight Road in Boston Heights to make crystal meth, according to officials.

Authorities said that the conspirators intended to sell enough meth to “eventually begin to buy and ship large amounts of cocaine into Ohio.”

In January, Dailey and Rogers traveled to Tucson from Cleveland, and then crossed into Mexico. According to officials, they met with Cota-Medina on January 12. The indictment states Johnson and Cota-Medina talked via telephone about shipping the drugs to Ohio.

Rogers is accused of beginning to send Cota-Medina money in March. Meantime, 26-year-old Hector Manuel Ramos-Nevarez, of Mexico, and 24-year-old Gilbert Treviso-Garcia, of Mexico, visited the United States and met with Rogers in Ohio on March 21. According to the indictment, they remained in constant contact with Johnson.

On March 22, according to authorities, Terlizzi and Rogers talked about ordering a quantity of drugs and agreed to meet at Terlizzi’s home on West 23rd Street.

According to the indictment, Rogers picked Ramos-Nevarez and Treviso-Garcia up from the Boston Heights warehouse on March 23. The next day, authorities reportedly “did a delayed-notice search at the warehouse and a large amount of methamphetamine as well as tools and paraphernalia used to cook the drug.”

Approximately eight hours later 32-year-old Shauheen Sohrabi, of Akron, called Rogers and told him it appeared that someone had broken into the warehouse, according to the indictment. Rogers responded, “Somebody gotta die. I don’t give a (expletive) who gotta die. Somebody gotta die.”

According to officials, Cota-Medina, Rogers, and Johnson had subsequent phone calls accusing Sohrabi of stealing the drugs.

Law enforcement officials said they eventually seized more than 140 lbs of meth from the warehouse. They also reported that Terlizzi was arrested on March 26 and found to have cocaine, heroin and two firearms that he used in relation to drug trafficking.

Costa-Medina, Johnson, Dailey, Sohrabi, Terlizzi, Rogers, Ramos-Nevarez, and Traviso-Garcia are all charged with conspiracy to manufacture and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Terilizzi was also charged with possessing a firearm in relation to drug trafficking and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Ramos-Nevarez and Treviso-Garcia are charged with interstate travel in aid of racketeering, according to the indictment.