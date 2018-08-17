8/18/18 most popular wedding date of the year, study finds

Getting married this Saturday? Going to a wedding? You are not alone.

According to The Knot, almost 30,000 couples are set to marry on 8/18/18 and guests will spend $1 billion on gifts and attire for all those couples’ big day.

“A lot of couples picked it for the significance of the date, it’s a palindrome month—8-1-8-1-8,” Ivy Jacobson, senior editor at The Knot told Bloomberg.

The five most popular registry items for couples getting married on August 18, 2018 include:

KitchenAid stand mixer

Ninja blender

Dyson vacuum

iRobot Roomba

air fryer

