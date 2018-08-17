× $5,000 reward for bank robbery suspect mistakenly released from Lucas County Jail

TOLEDO, Ohio– The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information after a bank robbery suspect who was mistakenly released from the Lucas County Jail.

Don Ellis Jr., 28, faces federal bank robbery charges for holding up a Fifth Third in Toledo on Monday. According to court records, he indicated he had a gun and threatened employees.

He was using the name Antwon Moore when he was released at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, the FBI said.

Ellis was previously convicted of bank robbery in 2012. He’s considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the FBI or local law enforcement. Tips can remain anonymous.