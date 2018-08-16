× Woman still searching for granddaughter’s killer 3 years later: ‘I want justice for her’

CLEVELAND — It’s been almost three years since a 20-year-old was shot and killed on a party bus on the city’s east side, and her grandmother says there is not a day that goes by that she doesn’t think of her.

“I kept Brionna’s room the same; her shoes and clothes are still in the same place,” said Adrienne Boddy, as tears streamed down her face. “I go to that room every day, and put her clothes near me so that I can still smell her scent. I miss her so much and this is all I have left.”

Brionna Boddy was on a party bus at East 86th Street and Kenmore Avenue in Cleveland on Aug. 23, 2015. That’s when gunshots rang out, hitting the woman and two others.

The men, ages 21 and 26, survived, but Boddy died at the hospital.

“I want justice for her and I need closure,” the grandmother said.

She has been working with Grace Leon of Front Line Services. They have contacted Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County to help find the killer.

“We need to get the person responsible for her murder off the street,” said Richard McIntosh, of Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463. Tips can also be submitted online. A reward of up to $2,500 is available for tips that lead to the arrest and indictment of those responsible. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

