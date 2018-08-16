Videos: Watch Aretha Franklin’s historic Rock Hall induction, several memorable performances in CLE

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Aretha Franklin, who was a superstar by her mid-20s, loved Cleveland and performed here many times over the length of her career.

The Queen of Soul, 76, passed away Thursday after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

She was the first woman ever inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. And she was awarded an honorary doctorate from Case Western Reserve University in 2011 during the Rock Hall's 16th American Music Masters Tribute in Playhouse Square.

For some of her time spent in Cleveland, watch the videos on this page.

