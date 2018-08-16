Too busy to get gas? There’s an app for that

Too busy to drive to the gas station to fill-up? Or maybe you just hate going there?

There is an app that will take care of it for you.

It’s called “Yoshi” and it’s like Uber for gasoline and oil changes.

For $20 per month, plus the cost of the gas or service, a technician will come to your home and fill up your vehicle or perform other routine maintenance.

So far, the service is available in a dozen cities — including Cleveland, Atlanta, Chicago, Washington, and Boston.

According to the company’s website, the car maintenance service will save you about 33 hours per year.

Yoshi hopes to expand to at least nine more cities by the end of the year.