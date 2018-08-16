Show Info: August 16, 2018

St. Mary Romanian Festival
Betty shares her recipe for Romanian mushroom stew.
August 17-19
St. Mary Romanian Orthodox Cathedral
3256 Warren Road, Cleveland
www.smroc.org

Culver’s
A beloved Midwest burger joint has made its way to Northeast Ohio!
www.culvers.com

All Natural Skincare Products
Marley Sophia deodorant, body butter, body scrub, bath bombs and chapstick.
www.Marleysophianaturals.com

Comedian Kelsey Cook
You’ve seen her on The Tonight Show and her podcast is at the top of the iTunes Comedy Charts. Kelsey Cook is performing at Hilarities tonight.
www.pickwickandfrolic.com

Cooking with The Olive Scene
Anne from The Olive Scene shares a recipe for counter top tomato sauce.
www.theolivescene.com

Mortach Financial
Be smart with your finances!
http://mortachfinancial.com/

Fabric Obsession
A darling quit shop in Medina that carries everything you need for quilting from designer fabrics to patterns and tools.
http://fabricobsession.com/

 