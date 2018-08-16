Salon supports 9-year-old battling cancer by offering free haircuts for ‘Team Oliviah’

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — Oliviah Hall, the 9-year-old girl from Ashtabula battling Glioblastoma Multiforme Grade IV, got a haircut she loves and the hairstylist is offering free haircuts for Team Oliviah.

According to a Team Oliviah Facebook post, Hall was losing her hair as a result of radiation and, “to make her transition easier,” Alex from Salon Soleil in Willoughby gave her a short haircut Thursday.

Now, Alex is offering a haircut special “exclusively for Team Oliviah Family and Friends.” Alex is offering free haircuts at Salon Soleil on Mondays, Wednesdays, or Thursdays “for anyone who wants to go SHORT hair with Oliviah!”

You can call Salon Soleil at (440) 525-5066 to schedule an appointment with Alex. Just make sure to mention that Team Oliviah referred you.

Another local salon is hosting a fundraiser for Oliviah on September 3. Learn more about that event here.

Read more on Oliviah here.