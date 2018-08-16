Romanian Cooking

St. Mary Romanian Festival
Betty Catana shares her recipe for Romanian Mushroom Stew.
St. Mary Romanian Festival
August 17-19
St. Mary Romanian Orthodox Cathedral
3256 Warren Road, Cleveland
www.smroc.org
ROMANIAN MUSHROOM STEW
2 tblsp. Butter
2 tblsp. flour
1 onion, chopped
½ tsp. salt
½ small red pepper, chopped
½ tsp. pepper
16 oz. mushrooms, sliced
1 tsp. paprika
1 tomato, chopped
½ cup sour cream
- Saute onion and pepper in butter until golden.
- Add mushrooms and tomato; cook, covered, on low heat until done (4-5 minutes).
- Stir in salt, pepper, paprika, dill if desired, and flour.
- Cook a few minutes to blend in the flour, then remove from heat.
- Stir in sour cream to taste and heat gently; do not boil.
- Serve with polenta/mamaliga. Delicious!