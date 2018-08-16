Romanian Cooking

Posted 10:45 am, August 16, 2018, by

St. Mary Romanian Festival
Betty Catana shares her recipe for Romanian Mushroom Stew.
St. Mary Romanian Festival
August 17-19
St. Mary Romanian Orthodox Cathedral
3256 Warren Road, Cleveland
www.smroc.org

ROMANIAN MUSHROOM STEW

2 tblsp. Butter                                     

2 tblsp. flour

1 onion, chopped                             

½ tsp. salt

½ small red pepper, chopped  

½ tsp. pepper

16 oz. mushrooms, sliced         

1 tsp. paprika

1 tomato, chopped                          

½ cup sour cream

 

  1. Saute onion and pepper in butter until golden.
  2. Add mushrooms and tomato; cook, covered, on low heat until done (4-5 minutes).
  3. Stir in salt, pepper, paprika, dill if desired, and flour.
  4. Cook a few minutes to blend in the flour, then remove from heat.
  5. Stir in sour cream to taste and heat gently; do not boil.
  6. Serve with polenta/mamaliga. Delicious!