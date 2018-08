Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Back in 1920, the Cleveland Indians won their first World Series title. While there was a lot to cheer about, the celebration was also tempered with sorrow.

Earlier that season, on this date of August 16, their shortstop, Ray Chapman, was hit in the head by a pitch. He died 12 hours later.

FOX 8 photojournalist Ali Ghanbari takes you to Cleveland's League Park to see how they're remembering Ray.

**More on Ray Chapman can be found on the Baseball Heritage Museum's website and Facebook page**