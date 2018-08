× Celebrities tweet heartfelt messages, memories after news of Aretha Franklin’s death

Her voice; her presence; her style

No one did it better

Truly the Queen of Soul

I will miss you!@ArethaFranklin #QueenOfSoul pic.twitter.com/Gw5XEhsxjH — Lionel Richie (@LionelRichie) August 16, 2018

As soon as news broke that the ‘Queen of Soul,’ Aretha Franklin, passed away, celebrities and fans alike took to Twitter with their heartfelt messages and memories.

Franklin passed away Thursday at the age of 76 from advanced pancreatic cancer.

Here are just a few of the tributes posted to Twitter:

Letโ€™s all take a moment to give thanks for the beautiful life of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of our souls, who inspired us all for many many years. She will be missed but the memory of her greatness as a musician and a fine human being will live with us forever. Love Paul pic.twitter.com/jW4Gpwfdts — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) August 16, 2018

R.I.P. to "The Queen Of Soul" Aretha Franklin. One of the most iconic voices of all time. True legend. pic.twitter.com/l4QCiG8wLx — Jon Burton (@JonBurton32) August 16, 2018

So sad. Aretha Franklin, the queen of soul has passed away. Our prayers and condolences to family, friends and fans. — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) August 16, 2018

RIP Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul. …Forever, and ever, you'll stay in my heart… Thanks for all your wonderful music.https://t.co/HGJ5ZzaJzu — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) August 16, 2018

God bless Aretha Franklin the queen of soul and peace and love to her family ๐Ÿ˜ŽโœŒ๏ธ๐ŸŒŸ๐Ÿ’–๐ŸŽต๐ŸŽถโ˜ฎ๏ธ — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) August 16, 2018

It was a double thrill for me to perform on the stage of the Metropolitan Opera on my 85th birthday and have the Queen of Soul (and heart) Aretha Franklin singing with me….she will be missed by the world. pic.twitter.com/74VM9IYejI — Tony Bennett (@itstonybennett) August 16, 2018

Iโ€™m sitting in prayer for the wonderful golden spirit Aretha Franklin. — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) August 16, 2018

Salute to the Queen. The greatest vocalist I've ever known. ๐Ÿ™๐Ÿฝ๐Ÿ™๐Ÿฝ๐Ÿ™๐Ÿฝ๐Ÿ™๐Ÿฝ๐Ÿ™๐Ÿฝ #Aretha — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 16, 2018

Goodbye Ms. Aretha. You were my idol. The greatest singer of all time. Every note you sang was pure and authentic and pierced our hearts with joy and pain and life. — Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) August 16, 2018

There will never be another Queen of Soul. Aretha Franklin is the embodiment of a soul blessed with a special gift. Grateful we have decades of recordings that will live on. Long Live The Queen. #RIPAretha — Andy Cohen (@Andy) August 16, 2018

RIP ARETHA. There Will never be another ..Thank you for giving us all of you!! — Bernadette Peters (@OfficialBPeters) August 16, 2018

Iโ€™m absolutely devastated by Arethaโ€™s passing. She was truly one of a kind. She was more than the Queen of Soul. She was a national treasure to be cherished by every generation throughout the world. (1/2) — Clive Davis (@CliveDavis) August 16, 2018

