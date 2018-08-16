Pregnant woman and 2 young daughters killed inside family home, prosecutors say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FREDERICK, Colo. -- Colorado prosecutors say they believe a Colorado man killed his pregnant wife and two daughters in their home.

Christopher Watts was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of killing his wife and daughters, ages 3 and 4. He was ordered held without bail ahead of a hearing next Tuesday to discuss formal charges.

The comments came during a brief court hearing on Thursday as Judge Marcelo Kopcow considered several requests on preservation of evidence made by Watts' attorney. The attorney left the court without commenting.

After Thursday's hearing, District Attorney Michael Rourke said he could not discuss what led authorities to believe the three died in their home.

Authorities say they have found the body of Shanann Watts and believe they know the location of the girls' bodies and are working to recover them.

Just in - Chris Watts, who’s accused of killing his pregnant wife Shannan and their two daughters, walks out of court in Greeley minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/CkJqqdHj0l — Matt Mauro (@mattmauronews) August 16, 2018

Christopher Watts, 33, could face three charges of murder and three charges of tampering with evidence. Judge Kopcow told prosecutors to file formal charges by Monday.

Watts didn't speak as he was escorted into the courtroom. He looked down for much of the hearing but made eye contact as the judge reviewed his rights.

