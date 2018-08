SPRINGBORO, Ohio — Sending a child off to college can be an emotional time, but not for one Ohio couple.

After dropping their son off at college in Michigan, Vicky and Jeff Piper, of Springboro, had an idea to commemorate their new empty nest.

They coordinated a photo shoot, featuring an actual empty nest, and smiled for the camera.

The Facebook post has since gone viral.

The Pipers said they hope it helps others realize it’s a moment to be celebrated.