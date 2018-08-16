× Muni lot rules reminder ahead of Browns preseason game

CLEVELAND– The Browns host the Bills for their first home preseason game of the year Friday at 7:30 p.m.

The Indians also play at home Friday night. First pitch against the Orioles is 7:10 p.m. so be prepared for heavy traffic in downtown Cleveland. There are parking restrictions so drivers should pay attention to signs attached to poles and meters.

It’s a good time for a refresher course on the rules for Cleveland’s Municipal Parking Lot.

The eastern portion of the lot will open at 10 a.m. Friday for game-day vehicles and the west portion will open at 5 p.m. No large vehicles, like motorhomes, RVs and buses, will be allowed. Cars are not permitted to line up along the Shoreway before game time.

For weekend games, the muni lot opens at 7 a.m.

The fee is $25 for each occupied parking space.

The rules of the muni lot are as follows:

No open pit fires

Propane grills only (No charcoal)

No alcohol

Saving spaces prohibited

Attendees will be charged for all occupied parking spaces

No in & out privileges

All liter must be dispensed in trash containers

Vandalism of any type will not be tolerated

Crossing the Shoreway is prohibited

No private latrines (portable latrines are available in the lot)

According to the city of Cleveland, there will be 50 portable restrooms, 75 trash cans and three Dumpsters in the municipal lot on game days.

More stories on the Cleveland Browns here