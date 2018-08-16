Man who confessed to killing pregnant wife, daughters charged with murder

FREDERICK, Colorado — The Colorado man who confessed to killing his pregnant wife and two young daughters will be in court Thursday afternoon to face charges.

Chris Watts is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of tampering with physical evidence, KDVR reported.

Watts is behind held in the Weld County Jail after police sources said he confessed to killing his pregnant wife Shanann Watts, 34; and daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3.

According to KDVR, police executed a search warrant at the house where the family lives. Investigators were seen taking bags of evidence out of the house and towed Chris Watts’ work truck that was parked down the road.

Right now – truck with evidence markers being towed outside of missing mom’s home in @TownofFrederick pic.twitter.com/1FQK7ikCyS — Matt Mauro (@mattmauronews) August 16, 2018

Shanann Watts and her daughters were reported missing on Monday. The FBI and Colorado Bureau of Investigation were brought in Wednesday to help in the investigation.

KDVR reported that a close friend dropped Watts off at her home around 2 a.m. Monday when they returned from a work trip.

On Tuesday, Chris Watts told KDVR, “In my heart, I believe that she is somewhere and I hope that she is safe. I don’t know what to do right now. I just feel so alone in this house right now. I don’t know where to to from here.”

Late Wednesday, police sources and Shanann Watts’ family said Chris Watts confessed to their murders.

Police are expected to release more information during a news conference scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Colorado time.