Man confesses to murdering pregnant wife and daughters after making TV plea

FREDERICK, Colorado — Authorities say the husband of a missing family in Colorado has been arrested in connection with the case.

The Frederick Police Department said Chris Watts was taken into custody. Watt’s pregnant wife, 34-year-old Shanann Watts, and their two daughters, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste were reported missing Monday.

The police said on Twitter early Thursday that Chris Watts will be held at the Weld County Jail. He has not yet been charged. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer.

#ShanannWattsInvestigation Update 1 of 3: In the evening hours of 8/15, The Frederick Police Department, with FBI and Colorado Bureau of Investigation, has made an arrest in connection to the missing persons case involving Shanann Watts and her two daughters, Bella and Celeste. — Town of Frederick (@TownofFrederick) August 16, 2018

#ShanannWattsInvestigation Update 2 of 3: Chris Watts, the husband of Shanann, has been placed into custody and is awaiting charges at this time. He will be held at the Weld County Jail. — Town of Frederick (@TownofFrederick) August 16, 2018

#ShanannWattsInvestigation Update 3 of 3: The Frederick Police Department will host a news conference to provide an update on the case at the Town of Frederick Courthouse, 333 5th Street, beginning at 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, August 16th. — Town of Frederick (@TownofFrederick) August 16, 2018

Chris Watts spoke previously with The Denver Channel and pleaded for his family’s safe return.

“If somebody has her and they’re not safe, like, I want them back now,” Chris Watts said in an interview before he was arrested.

“Last night I had every light in the house on. I was hoping that I would get ran over by the kids just running in the door, like, barrel-rushing me. But that didn’t happen,” he said. “It was just a traumatic night.”

“My kids are my life,” he continued. “Those smiles light up my life.”

“I want everybody to just come home. Where ever they’re at, just come home.”

Shanann’s brother posted on Facebook that Chris had confessed to the murders. Multiple sources confirmed the confession to KDVR in Denver.

“That piece of (expletive) may he rot in hell,” Frankie Rzucek wrote on Facebook. “He killed my Pregnant sister and my two nieces. Her husband Chris watts admitted to murdering my family.”

Rzucek said the family also learned that Shanann was carrying a boy and planned to name him Nico.

Rzucek also wrote “My blood is boiling and the pain and anger and sadness I have in my heart. Nothing absolutely nothing would get in my way of taking away his life like he did mine and my ENTIRE FAMILY.”

The FBI and Colorado Bureau of Investigation are also investigating.

Authorities did not release any information on the whereabouts of Shanann or her daughters.

The CBS affiliate in Denver reported that Chris Watts has agreed to bring officers to the location of the bodies.