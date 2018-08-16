Carjacking suspects try to break into gun shop, then lead several police departments on chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio -- Two suspects were arrested after they allegedly tried to break into a gun store and then led several police agencies on a chase early Thursday.

One suspect is still being sought by police.

According to Lakewood police, the suspects are first accused of confronting a woman who was parking her vehicle, pointing a gun at her and stealing her car at just before midnight.

According to Valley View police, the suspects then tried to get into the Cleveland Armory, 9100 Bank St., but were unsuccessful.

Various agencies then chased the suspects, who eventually crashed at West 25th Street and Interstate 71 and fled on foot. Officers were able to arrest two suspects, who are now in custody at the Valley View Police Department.

Cleveland police are looking for the third suspect.