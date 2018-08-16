× Francisco Lindor meets fans, talks postseason goals

CLEVELAND– Unsuspecting fans got a chance to meet Francisco Lindor at I-90 Nissan in Sheffield on Thursday.

The All-Star shortstop was there doing a commercial, but took time to pose for pictures and sign autographs.

“I love people. I love talking to people, I love interacting with them,” Lindor said, sporting his signature smile. “Listening to what they have to say, when they tell me they’ve been watching the games and supporting us. It’s always special. I don’t get many chances to do that so when I do, it’s special.”

The Indians just wrapped up a three-game sweep of the Reds in Cincinnati and start a homestand against the Orioles on Friday. Cleveland leads the American League Central by 12.5 games over Minnesota.

“We’re playing a lot better than we did in the first half and that’s what it’s all about, is that you continue to get better as the season progresses. And I think we’re in good shape. We have to continue to play the game the right way and hopefully, make it to the postseason,” Lindor said.

With six All-Stars, two Cy Young contenders and two players in the MVP conversation, the team’s focus remains the same: Dominate in October.

“Once we make it to the postseason, we want to win.”

The advertisement was created by Dadada Media Group.

