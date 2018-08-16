FOX Recipe Box: Cucumber gazpacho

CLEVELAND — If you have a garden or visit a local farmer’s market, you know this is prime time for locally grown produce.

Chef Ben Bebenroth from Spice Kitchen + Bar stopped by FOX 8 News in the Morning to share his recipe for cucumber gazpacho.

Cucumber gazpacho

(makes 1 gallon)

Ingredients:

  • 6 cucumbers Peeled and seeded
  • 6 cucumbers just chopped rough
  • 6 scallions
  • 1 handful of mint
  • 1 handful parsley
  • 1 handful basil
  • 1 c honey
  • 2-3 lemons, juiced no seeds
  • ½ c cider vinegar
  • ½ c rice wine vinegar
  • 1 c extra virgin olive oil
  • sea salt (to taste)
  • black pepper (to taste)

Instructions:

  1. Peel 6 cucumbers and remove seeds, rough chop and place into a container
  2. Rough chop 6 more cucumbers and place in container
  3. Rough chop scallions tops and all, contain
  4. Gather up your piles of herbs, rough chop if you please.
  5. Have your cider vin, rice wine vin and honey in easy to use containers, we use a squeeze bottle
  6. Have your lemons juiced and ready with your sea salt and pepper mill and olive oil
  7. Using a Vita Mix this should take about 3 full blender tops done in batches
  8. Fill vita mix with 1/3 all of your ingredients except vinegar, honey, s&p, EVOO.
  9. Turn on medium speed and plunge to get to move, add a 4 count through a squirt bottle of each vinegar and a big glob of honey about ¼ c. thwo big pinches of salt and 10 grinds of black pepper.
  10. Turn up to high setting and allow to run for 30 seconds
  11. Pour into storage container.
  12. Repeat 2 more times.
  13. Tune up final flavor(for now) with lemon juice and s&p.
  14. Allow to sit overnight in cooler for the flavors to come together.
  15. Remove from cooler and emulsify portions to be served that day with EVOO and a final tune up of acid and sweetness and s&p.
