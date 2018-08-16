FOX Recipe Box: Cucumber gazpacho

CLEVELAND — If you have a garden or visit a local farmer’s market, you know this is prime time for locally grown produce.
Chef Ben Bebenroth from Spice Kitchen + Bar stopped by FOX 8 News in the Morning to share his recipe for cucumber gazpacho.
Cucumber gazpacho
(makes 1 gallon)
Ingredients:
- 6 cucumbers Peeled and seeded
- 6 cucumbers just chopped rough
- 6 scallions
- 1 handful of mint
- 1 handful parsley
- 1 handful basil
- 1 c honey
- 2-3 lemons, juiced no seeds
- ½ c cider vinegar
- ½ c rice wine vinegar
- 1 c extra virgin olive oil
- sea salt (to taste)
- black pepper (to taste)
Instructions:
- Peel 6 cucumbers and remove seeds, rough chop and place into a container
- Rough chop 6 more cucumbers and place in container
- Rough chop scallions tops and all, contain
- Gather up your piles of herbs, rough chop if you please.
- Have your cider vin, rice wine vin and honey in easy to use containers, we use a squeeze bottle
- Have your lemons juiced and ready with your sea salt and pepper mill and olive oil
- Using a Vita Mix this should take about 3 full blender tops done in batches
- Fill vita mix with 1/3 all of your ingredients except vinegar, honey, s&p, EVOO.
- Turn on medium speed and plunge to get to move, add a 4 count through a squirt bottle of each vinegar and a big glob of honey about ¼ c. thwo big pinches of salt and 10 grinds of black pepper.
- Turn up to high setting and allow to run for 30 seconds
- Pour into storage container.
- Repeat 2 more times.
- Tune up final flavor(for now) with lemon juice and s&p.
- Allow to sit overnight in cooler for the flavors to come together.
- Remove from cooler and emulsify portions to be served that day with EVOO and a final tune up of acid and sweetness and s&p.