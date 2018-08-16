FOX Recipe Box: Cucumber gazpacho

CLEVELAND — If you have a garden or visit a local farmer’s market, you know this is prime time for locally grown produce.

Chef Ben Bebenroth from Spice Kitchen + Bar stopped by FOX 8 News in the Morning to share his recipe for cucumber gazpacho.

Cucumber gazpacho

(makes 1 gallon)

Ingredients:

6 cucumbers Peeled and seeded

6 cucumbers just chopped rough

6 scallions

1 handful of mint

1 handful parsley

1 handful basil

1 c honey

2-3 lemons, juiced no seeds

½ c cider vinegar

½ c rice wine vinegar

1 c extra virgin olive oil

sea salt (to taste)

black pepper (to taste)

Instructions: