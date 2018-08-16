Family talks about terrifying attack on 13-year-old girl in Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- A family is speaking out about the terrifying attack on a teenage girl who says she was abducted and assaulted on the way to school.

Investigators say the 13-year-old was able to fight off her attacker and escape. The high school student was taken to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital to be examined, according to her family.

"The school called my sister and told her that my niece hasn't arrived," said the girl’s aunt, who did not want to be identified.

The call came around 11:00 a.m. Thursday, almost four hours after the woman's niece was scheduled to arrive at St. Martin de Porres High School near East 62nd Street and St. Clair Avenue.

Cleveland police say the girl told them that she was abducted early in the morning after getting off of an RTA bus near East 55th and St. Clair.

"He took her to a house to a basement and he was trying to rape her," said the aunt.

The girl's aunt said the teen managed to stab the man and escape.

Police say they are trying to figure out exactly where the girl was assaulted. They say she took the bus back home to get help.

"When she came back, her shirt was...her buttons was off; she didn't have on the same shoes that she had on. She still had her book bag, but it was, like, rambled through; her hair was messed up," the girl's aunt told FOX 8.

She also said the teen was visibly shaken.

"I was holding her, you know, like a baby. She was like shaking; she was crying real hard," the girl’s aunt said.

Authorities from St. Martin de Porres released a statement emphasizing the girl was safe.

Parents, unaware of the incident at the time, were concerned about what they learned.

"Usually security is pretty good around here because they have the Cleveland police and they escort the children out and coming in, you know. Wow, I'm sorry to hear that,” said parent Albert Jefferson.

“We're really dismayed to hear that because in this day and age, the children are so vulnerable," said Genise Jefferson.

"A lot of kids catch the bus, getting on the public transportation, I would think that it should be more police officers patrolling the area," said parent Trina Ragin.

Cleveland police have not made any arrests.

The girl’s family said she told them she could probably lead authorities to the home where she was held, but the first priority was making sure she was treated at the hospital.

Read more, here.