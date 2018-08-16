Family of 13-year-old who drowned in creek petitions for warning signs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RITTMAN, Ohio -- The tragic death of a 13-year-old boy earlier this year, prompted the victim's family to seek new safety measures along a creek where their loved one drowned.

On May 28, dive teams recovered the body of 13-year-old Gavin Griffith from Chippewa Creek in Rittman, one day after he decided to go swimming into the rain swollen creek with two friends. Wayne County authorities say Gavin drowned when he jumped into the creek and was pulled under.

Now, Gavin's family has started a petition drive, asking for the installation of a six foot fence on both sides of Chippewa Creek near the dam where Gain drowned and for warning signs stating that there is a dam, posted 150 feet in each direction.

Chippewa creek runs through the Morton Salt property in Rittman. The company has fencing and no trespassing signs on the property around the creek, but Gavin Griffith's father says this is not enough -- his son was unaware of the danger when he went to the creek on that fateful day.

The family says the goal of their petition drive is to prevent another tragedy.

You can access and or sign their petition here.

