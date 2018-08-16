Did Cleveland officer use fallen hero’s badge number?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Cleveland's Civilian Police Review Board has recommended discipline for two officers accused of failing to provide services for a woman, and failing to identify themselves.

Paris King filed a complaint in February 2017 saying the two officers refused to help her after she was assaulted at the Royal Klassic's bar. She said she asked for the officers' badge numbers; one of them gave her the badge number of Officer David Fahey, who had recently died in the line of duty.

On Wednesday, the review board sustained the complaint and sent it to the chief's office. The chief will decide in about 10 days if the officers should face discipline.

Police Union President Jeff Follmer says he is aware of the complaint and is looking into the matter.

