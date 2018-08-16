× Death of 3-year-old Ashtabula County boy ruled homicide

ORWELL, Ohio– The Fox 8 I-Team has learned the April death of a 3-year-old boy has been ruled a homicide.

“It’s a tragedy and we are investigating,” said Ashtabula Sheriff Bill Johnson.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s stated Brantley Santiago died of acute pneumonia with respiratory failure.

“Due to: Cardiopulmonary arrest with hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy and multisystem organ failure,” the report stated. “Due to blunt force injuries of head, trunk, and extremities with brain, skeletal, and soft tissue injuries.”

He died at a Cleveland hospital days after a family friend who was watching him told police he fell down a flight of steps.

No arrests have been made.

“After we finish our investigation, it will be sent to the prosecutor for review,” the sheriff said.