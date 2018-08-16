UPDATE: Fire official says no evidence of missing person at Edgewater Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Fire Department Lieutenant Mike Norman told FOX 8 News there is no evidence of a missing person in Lake Erie at Edgewater Beach.

Firefighters were called to the beach Thursday night after the report of a possible missing swimmer.

Cleveland EMS said the report was for an elderly man who was seen entering the water, but was not seen exiting.

Norman said crews are making a transition to a shore-based search, but, once again, there is no evidence of a missing person at this time.

