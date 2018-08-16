Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Olive Scene

Anne from The Olive Scene shares a recipe for counter top tomato sauce.

www.theolivescene.com

1-1/2 pints any tomatoes from the garden, a mix is good

1 zucchini chopped small

½ cup Olive Scene medium Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2 cloves of garlic minced

2 shallots, or scallions, minced

handful of fresh basil- torn or chopped

1 tablespoon fresh oregano

Kalamata olives, pitted and chopped

½ teaspoon Seasonello (Italian herbed salt)

pinch of red pepper flakes

1 tsp Olive Scene Traditional Balsamic Vinegar

diced fresh mozzarella, or crumbled feta (optional)

freshly grated parmesan

Cut tomatoes into bite sized pieces. If using large tomatoes, I seed them. If using grape tomatoes, I quarter them. Put in large glass bowl, (not metal). Add rest of the ingredients, except the cheeses and stir gently. Cover loosely with a plate and let it sit on your counter for 2- 4 hours. Stir gently every hour. Add the mozzarella or feta during the last half hour.

Serve this over pasta, with a nice grind of fresh parmesan cheese.

Variations:

1. Roast half of an eggplant, pepper, or squash and when well roasted, lay a half of the roasted vegetable on a plate, cut side up, and fill with the countertop sauce. Top with parmesean cheese and eat as a main or side dish.

2. Fill a bowl with fresh baby spinach from the garden and boil some orzo pasta. Drain the pasta and immediately pour it over the spinach to wilt it, add the countertop sauce and toss. Top with cheese and enjoy.

3. Put 1 can drained chick peas in a blender with any left over roasted vegetables, add ½ cup of countertop sauce and blend to make a veggie spread.

4. Make homemade croutons with larger pieces of crusty bread, and add a handful to a bowl. Top with sauce and cheese and enjoy a summer bread salad

5. When summer corn is ready- grill or steam it and add plenty of it to the sauce for a summer corn salad

*use any of the fused or infused Olive Scene Olive Oils for added flavor. Some of our favorites: Wild Rosemary, Wild Dill, Gremolata, or Olive Wood Smoked Olive Oil!