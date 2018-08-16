× Cleveland Orchestra creates committee to investigate sexual misconduct claims against concertmaster

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Orchestra Board of Trustees formed a special committee to investigate allegations of misconduct against concertmaster William Preucil.

Preucil was suspended on July 27 following a piece in the Washington Post. The story focused on the sexual harassment in the performing arts, detailing one woman’s encounter with Preucil. She said he kissed her, opened her buttons, pushed her onto a bed, and then threatened her career if she told anyone.

The board of trustee’s committee appointed two attorneys from the law firm Debevoise and Plimpton to conduct an independent investigation of Preucil’s time with the Cleveland Orchestra and any other issues.

The orchestra said in a statement on Thursday it will share the findings once the review is complete.

Preucil became concertmaster of the Cleveland Orchestra in 1995. He also served in the same position with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, and the Utah and Nashville symphonies.